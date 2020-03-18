Provincial Minister , DC discusses prevailing situation about Corona virus

Sindh minister for Rehabilitation and focal person Faraz Ahmed Dero Wednesday met Deputy Commissioner Mirza Nasir Ali at his office and discussed the prevailing situation of deadly coronavirus

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh minister for Rehabilitation and focal person Faraz Ahmed Dero Wednesday met Deputy Commissioner Mirza Nasir Ali at his office and discussed the prevailing situation of deadly coronavirus.

Among others officials of health and relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

DC apprised the Minister about setting up 10- bed Isolation ward in the hospitals where doctors paramedical staff, medicines and other required material was available, while treatment facilities was being provided in all hospitals and rural health centers of the districts.

DC further informed that an awareness campaign was also launched about adopting precautionary measures by masses. Provincial Minister Faraz Ahmed Dero on the occasion said that Sindh government was taking all out efforts to provide every possible remedy to the people in this difficult hour. He said that on the special directives of the Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Murad Ali Shah high alert has been issued in the province so that people could be protected from lethal disease.

The minister advised to adopt strict precautionary steps.