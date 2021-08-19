Provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik visits control room, monitors security arrangement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik visited control room here on Thursday, to monitor security of processions routes and religious meetings (Majalis).

According to the official sources, provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik remarked that all the processions were being headed towards their destinations peacefully.

All the processions were being monitored through Close Circuit tv cameras, he informed.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Multan, Ali Shehzad briefed that all the processions commenced on time at their recommended routes.

He stated that peace committees and all other stakeholders were cooperating with the administration to ensure security of people, adding, any bid to disrupt peace would be foiled.

On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisarani and member of the Peace Committee were also present.