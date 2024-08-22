Provincial Minister emphasizes modernization of agriculture, empower women farmers

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Sports, and Anti-Corruption, Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar has emphasized the significance of adapting agriculture to modern technology demands, highlighting the need for training students, particularly female students, in the latest technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Sports, and Anti-Corruption, Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar has emphasized the significance of adapting agriculture to modern technology demands, highlighting the need for training students, particularly female students, in the latest technology.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a training workshop on tractor operation and maintenance for women at Tando Jam Agricultural University, he underscored the government's efforts to provide employment opportunities to women in agriculture.

He announced that trained female students would be provided with tractors, acknowledging the private sector's role in this initiative.

Minister praised the increasing participation of women in agricultural departments, attributing this progress to the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He stressed the need for modern research and education in agriculture, highlighting the department's work on providing subsidized agricultural machinery and introducing the Kisan Card.

In response to media queries, Mehar defended the Sindh government's performance, urging critics to reflect on their responsibilities.

He assured strict action against negligent officers and praised Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's capabilities.

Regarding sports, Mahar announced the upcoming Sindh Olympics initiative, aiming to train youth in Olympic sports and tap into the country's talent pool.

He cited Arshad Nadeem, a talented athlete, as an example of Pakistan's potential in sports.

Later, addressing the event the Sindh Agriculture Secretary Rafiq Ahmad Buriro emphasized the importance of involving women in the agriculture sector, stating that no society can develop without their participation.

In a training workshop on tractor operation and maintenance for women, Buriro highlighted the significance of training women in driving and maintaining tractors as a first step towards their inclusion in the agricultural sector.

He announced the introduction of a start-up agriculture entrepreneurship program, financed by the Sindh government, aimed at promoting modern agriculture and creating employment opportunities for women and youth. Burero envisioned a business cycle that would drive sustainable modern agriculture.

The secretary expressed optimism that such training programs would pave the way for transparent and sustainable modern agriculture, encouraging agricultural professionals to take the lead.

At the ceremony, motivational certificates were distributed among the women trainees, recognizing their participation in the tractor use and maintenance training workshop.

APP/nsm