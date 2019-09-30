Provincial minister E&T to hold 'khuli kutchery' on Oct 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Hafiz Mumtaz to hold a 'khuli kutchery' here on Tuesday at 2 PM at Excise and Taxation office.

People having complaints against E&T can attend the 'Khuli Kutchery' to present their applications to the minister for the redressal of the complaints.

'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held by the provincial minister on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar aimed at resolving peoples' problems at their door steps.

The minister will also chair a meeting to review performance of E&T Rawalpindi division and briefed by Director E&T Rawalpindi Ch. Sohail Arshad.