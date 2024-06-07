Provincial Minister Food Check Food Outlets
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Provincial Food Minister,Bilal Yaseen along with Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority(PFA), Mohammad Asim Javed visited Bhera Interchange,here on Friday.
According to a press release issued by PFA,the Minister and DGP PFA checked the food outlets located at Bhera interchange and imposed fines on two food points and also issued a warning notice to a shopkeeper for violation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine9 minutes ago
-
24 criminals arrested16 minutes ago
-
Passing out parade of 5th Deputy Ranger Course held26 minutes ago
-
LHC grants interim bail to former Senator in Ch Adnan murder case26 minutes ago
-
PESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply to 4.3mln consumers; spokesman26 minutes ago
-
Of the polio campaign under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner26 minutes ago
-
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 339th Senate session36 minutes ago
-
Rampant population growth depletes resources, increases hunger: Seminar36 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 295,600 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for upholding academic reputation of Edwards College46 minutes ago
-
Newly elected MNA takes oath46 minutes ago
-
Two newly elected MNAs take oath46 minutes ago