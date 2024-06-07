Provincial minister food check food outlets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Provincial Food Minister,Bilal Yaseen along with Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority(PFA), Mohammad Asim Javed visited Bhera Interchange,here on Friday.

According to a press release issued by PFA,the Minister and DGP PFA checked the food outlets located at Bhera interchange and imposed fines on two food points and also issued a warning notice to a shopkeeper for violation.