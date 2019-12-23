Provincial Minister Food Samiullah Chaudhry visits special Christmas Bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Minority communities of Pakistan have all the freedom and they face no social or economic discrimination. these remarks were stated by Provincial Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry while visiting special discount bazaar set up for Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

He said that flour and other essential commodities are being sold at discounted prices at the special Christmas Bazaar to facilitate the members of the Christian community on Christmas.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government is committed to providing religious freedom to the minority communities under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provincial Minister visited various stalls and expressed satisfaction over the quality of items.