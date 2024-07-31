- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chairs meeting on hydropo ..
Provincial Minister For Agriculture & Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Chairs Meeting On Hydroponic Kitchen Gardening
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Wednesday chaired a meeting at Agriculture House in which promotion of hydroponic kitchen gardening in Punjab was discussed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Wednesday chaired a meeting at Agriculture House in which promotion of hydroponic kitchen gardening in Punjab was discussed.
Agriculture University Rawalpindi Vice Chancellor Professor Rai Niaz Ahmed, while giving a brief to the provincial minister, said that hydroponics was a method of growing good quality vegetables without land. "It does not require insecticides or pesticides, and we can grow more vegetables by adopting the model," the meeting was told.
The minister said promotion of kitchen gardening was an important need of the time and the Punjab government was trying to continue the project. The government desired to ensure supply of fresh and cheap vegetables to people in the off-season. It was very important to promote kitchen gardening in cities. It will also prove to be a good business while in the off-season people would be able to get quality tomatoes and onions at cheap prices, he added.
People who have a garden in their home could grow vegetables there, while those having no garden would be able to cultivate vegetables on their roofs, the minister added. He ordered for assessing the minimum cost of the project structure. He stressed the need to come up with a workable plan through which the government would encourage people to take up kitchen gardening and also provide financial support.
The minister also ordered to conduct a comprehensive campaign to guide and make people aware of the programme in big cities. He issued orders to Agriculture Extension of Agriculture Department to start the training programme for achieving the purpose. He underlined the need to provide quality vegetable seeds and fertiliser to the people.
Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the government should initially focus on trial and expenditure to promote kitchen gardening. To launch the technical programme in the first phase of Punjab there was a need to start the scheme on commercial in five big cities for which the government would provide financial support, in the second phase the scheme would be started at the level of government institutions/organisations like LDA and PHA while in the third phase the scheme would be launched at house-hold level for the promotion of the programme.
Special Secretary Agriculture Punjab Sheshanshah Faisal Azeem, Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, consultant Agriculture Department Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director General Agricultural Information, Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Director General Agriculture Water Management, Punjab Malik Muhammad Akram, DG Agriculture Field Engineer Sohail Ahmed and other senior officers participated.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif3 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth4 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..4 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week4 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful4 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik4 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution4 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand4 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA4 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais4 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar4 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..4 hours ago