Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Kazim Mesaum assures cooperation to protect rights of special people

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Kazim Mesaum on Tuesday assured his full cooperation to protect rights of special people of the society.

"We do stand with special people and would never allow bloodshed on their rights", he said.

He said there was lack of collective awareness among the people of the society about the rights of people with disabilities.

He said we have not taken necessary steps so far, adding that in our view, the past govenments had made good speeches but did practically nothing for them at all .

Addressing a function organized by Karakoram Disability Forum at a local hotel on the occasion of International Disability Day, he said with regard to the quota of special people nothing has happened in the past but now we will not allow bloodshed on quotas of their rights.

He said resources will be provided to the special complex and Inshallah, PC Four of the special complex will also be approved soon and efforts will be made to set up a center for rehabilitation of special persons.

He said solution to problems of special people would not be ignored and present government will take all possible steps for the disabled.

He further stated we would also forward the demand to focal persons as there were innumerable abilities in special people that needed to be utilized properly.

He said that now we were aware of the problems and difficulties of special people and we would make special efforts to solve their problems.