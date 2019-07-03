- Home
Provincial Minister For Communication And Works, Akbar Ayub Khan Directs Expediting Rescue Operation In Turbaila Lake
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:27 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub Khan taking notice of boat drowning in Turbaila Lake has directed district administration to expedite rescue operation.
He directed Deputy Commissioner Haripur to speed up rescue activities to minimize the losses.
He also directed emergency rescue service to utilize all the available resources to help the victims.
He also expressed grief and loss over the loss of precious lives in the incident.