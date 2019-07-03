UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister For Communication And Works, Akbar Ayub Khan Directs Expediting Rescue Operation In Turbaila Lake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub Khan directs expediting rescue operation in Turbaila Lake

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub Khan taking notice of boat drowning in Turbaila Lake has directed district administration to expedite rescue operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub Khan taking notice of boat drowning in Turbaila Lake has directed district administration to expedite rescue operation.

He directed Deputy Commissioner Haripur to speed up rescue activities to minimize the losses.

He also directed emergency rescue service to utilize all the available resources to help the victims.

He also expressed grief and loss over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

Related Topics

Haripur All

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s London World Majlis mulls over poten ..

35 seconds ago

ADGM, ARRA to enhance economic integration between ..

49 seconds ago

Condemnation as 40 killed in air strike on Libya m ..

7 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), NADRA start ..

9 seconds ago

National Poverty Graduation Initiative to be launc ..

10 seconds ago

David Sassoli, from TV news to European parliament ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.