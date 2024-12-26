Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Communication Inspects Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Punjab, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth here on Thursday visited different city areas and inspected the ongoing development projects.

During the visit, the Minister was briefed on the progress of all the projects.

The provincial minister reviewed the progress of the development projects of Government Girls High School Dheri Hassanabad, Khawaja Corporation Chowk Flyover, Adiala Road and Ring Road projects.

The funds for the new building of Government Girls High School, Dheri Hassanabad were approved and the construction work was started. The three-story building of the school will be constructed at a cost of Rs 232 million.

He directed the authorities to complete the school building on time.

The construction work has been started on Khawaja Corporation Chowk Flyover which will be completed by June 2025. The completion of the project will help ensure the traffic flow in the area.

The work on 10.9 km road from Khawaja Corporation to Gorakhpur village is progressing swiftly and the project will cost Rs 1626 million.

Malik Sohaib Ahmed ordered the authorities to ensure the use of high-quality materials in all the development projects. The officers of the C&W department should monitor the projects strictly, he added.

Timely completion of the projects will bring convenience to the people, the Minister said.

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants to modernize the infrastructure across Punjab, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth added.

