Provincial Minister for completion of Red Line BRT project within stipulated time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed that the Red Line BRT project be completed within the stipulated schedule.

The Minister chaired a high-level meeting of the Transport department and relevant stakeholders on the Red Line BRT project here, said a statement.

He stated that the Red Line BRT is a top priority for the Sindh Government, with work continuing around the clock, its timely completion must be ensured under all circumstances.

The minister emphasized that efforts should be accelerated to finish the public project before the deadline.

He said that the Red Line BRT is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and providing a sustainable, reliable transport solution for millions of Karachiites.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, CEO of Trans Karachi Shumaila Mohsin, international consultants, contractors, and other officials.

During the meeting, representatives from Trans Karachi, along with contractors and consultants, provided a briefing on the ongoing work. The progress of the development work on Lot 1 and Lot 2 of the Red Line BRT project was also reviewed.

Speaking at the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that all stakeholders must make concerted efforts to accelerate the construction work and fully utilize all available resources. All issues must be resolved within one week to prevent further delays, he said.