Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for establishing facilitation centers to provide relief to rural people in rain

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Monday reviewed the recent rain situation in the district and rainwater drainage and relief activities.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Commissioner's Office regarding recent rains.

The minister, appointed Rain emergency focal person Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for Mirpurkhas , was informed about the arrangements made by the district administration in rain emergency.

MPAs, Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, District Council Chairman, Mir Anwar khan Talpur, Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmad Aqueli, Mayor, Abdul Rauf Ghori, SSP, Mirpurkhas Captain Retired Asad Ali Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan were present in the meeting.

DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Sonharo Jaskani, Town Chairman, Syed Khadim Ali Shah Syed Shazal Shah, Town Chairman, Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur Wali Muhammad Narejo, Director Nara Canal, Naeem Ahmed Memon, District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr. Jairam Das, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Muhammad Ali. Baloch, Project Director Bhar Ali, Superintendent Engineer HESCO Rasheed Ahmad Ansari, XEN HESCO, Ali Raza Bhatti, Chaudhry Ehsan, Chairman Town Committee Hingorno Rukhsana Shar, other Town Committee Chairman, education, Agriculture, Livestock, Social Welfare Department Officers Social Leaders, and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

The minister directed the district administration and the heads of related institutions to establish facility centres throughout the district so that people of rural areas including urban areas could be reached in the emergency situation of rain and said that the provincial government was working with the required strategy by using all the resources to deal with the emergency situation and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan informed that 294 mm of rain had been recorded since August 1 this year and said that a plan had been made by the district administration regarding the rain emergency.

The meetings had been held at the district and taluk levels, he said, adding that 3 bridges of the Dhoro Puran had been completed and 3 bridges had been cleaned from Dhoro Puran and 170 encroachments had been removed.

The minis directed the officers of the health department to keep the hospitals operational in view of the rains, ensuring the supply of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines and dispensaries at the rural level.

He directed the officers of the LBOD department that there were complaints of non-cleaning of the natural passages of Tehsil, Sindhri.

On this occasion, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori said that in view of the recent rains, 15 pumping stations had been activated and 26 inspectors and related staff had been deputed for the immediate drainage of rainwater.

The mayor said that Jharbi and Bhawal Lashari water supply scheme had been made active and said that rain water had been removed from the city.

The minister was informed about rainwater drainage and other arrangements at the Taluka level

The deputy commissioner said that 68 de-watering machines, 71 rotor machines, 14,500 tents, 2,700 tarpaulins and mosquito nets were required for the entire district for the drainage of rainwater.

Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah said that all resources would be utilized to deal with the rain emergency and in that regard he will talk to the chief minister .