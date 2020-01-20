Provincial Minister for Education, Akbar Ayub Khan directs activation of district scrutiny committees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Education, Akbar Ayub Khan here Monday directed activation of district scrutiny committees within 15 days and asked them to start work in their respective districts as quickly as possible for promotion of education services.

He said private schools regularity authority has been established to regulate and provide better facilities to private schools.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting of government and private schools.

Special Secretary Education Zareeful Mani, Director Education Muhammad Ibrahim, Managing Director PSRA Tasfeen Haider, Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, Irfanullah Khan and office bearers of Private Schools Education Network attended.

The Minister directed private schools to cooperate with the authority so that the students and teachers' problems could be addressed on priority basis.

He said Private Schools Education Network (PEN) would be given representation in boards in matters pertaining to affairs of private schools and public and private sectors reforms.

The Minister directed taking up issue of non release of salaries of Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation with Finance Department and address it on priority basis.