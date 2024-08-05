Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Elementary & Secondary Education KP, Faisal Khan Tarakai,chairs Review Meeting On MYRP Educational Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Provincial Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education KP, Faisal Khan Tarakai, chaired a review meeting to assess the educational activities of the Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) and the Multi-Year Resilience Program (MYRP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education KP, Faisal Khan Tarakai, chaired a review meeting to assess the educational activities of the Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) and the Multi-Year Resilience Program (MYRP).

The meeting, held at the Secretariat Peshawar, decided on the distribution of computer tablets in state-run schools in Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda.

Attendees included officials from the E&SE department such as Jahangir Azam Wazir, Additional Secretary R&I, Mian Saaduddin, Education Adviser Ms. Shazia Atta, Deputy Secretary R&I Muhammad Ijaz, Adviser to the Minister for E&SE Tariq Hayat Yousafzai, Provincial Head MYRP KP, and representatives from PRDS and VSO.

The session reviewed completed and ongoing projects under the ECW-funded grant and discussed barriers to access, quality, and governance. It was resolved that the distribution of computer tablets, donated by UNHCR/VSO, in 46 Primary schools across Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera would be completed by August 30.

Tariq Hayat highlighted that the UN ECW-funded MYRP for Pakistan aims to provide comprehensive, equitable, and quality education for refugees and children affected by crises. He shared a detailed implementation plan with attendees.

Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai praised the efforts of PRDS and the MYRP implementation team, emphasizing the provincial government's commitment to providing missing facilities, digitizing schools, building teacher capacity, and involving local communities in school governance.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to achieve the goal of quality, free education for children in KP. Jahangir Azam Wazir endorsed the department's digitization initiatives and the ongoing grant's implementation plan.

