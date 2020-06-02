Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik advises to follow SOPs to avoid contacting COVID-19

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, advised people to drink hot water, green tea besides medication during quarantine if anyone falls prey to COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, advised people to drink hot water, green tea besides medication during quarantine if anyone falls prey to COVID-19.

Talking to APP after tested negative for the viral disease followed by two weeks of home isolation on Tuesday, he informed physical distancing, use of mask, hand sanitizer are vital for avoiding the disease.

" During quarantine, I used an antibiotic asomex and tablet panadol in additional to drinking hot water, taking green tea and steaming which gave me relief," the minister said adding that now each one of us have to learn to live with this global pandemic.

Hot water is should be drunk in routine too as it is beneficial for health, Dr Akhtar Malik explained.

He informed that before Eid Ul Fitr, he was running with temperature after returning from Lahore and got himself tested for coronovirus and the result was positive.

" Today, I was tested negative and report of my wife, who also developed coronavirus and had quarantine herself, is expected tomorrow," the minister said and added that masses must adopt SOPs to refrain from the disease.

He thanked Allah Almighty who blessed him with speedy recovery saying that it was quite a different experience to quarantine because one can't see one's family to avoid putting their lives at risk.

COVID-19 is a bad diseases and we can refrain from it by following SOPs issued by govt, Dr Malik stressed.