UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister For Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik Advises To Follow SOPs To Avoid Contacting COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:20 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik advises to follow SOPs to avoid contacting COVID-19

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, advised people to drink hot water, green tea besides medication during quarantine if anyone falls prey to COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, advised people to drink hot water, green tea besides medication during quarantine if anyone falls prey to COVID-19.

Talking to APP after tested negative for the viral disease followed by two weeks of home isolation on Tuesday, he informed physical distancing, use of mask, hand sanitizer are vital for avoiding the disease.

" During quarantine, I used an antibiotic asomex and tablet panadol in additional to drinking hot water, taking green tea and steaming which gave me relief," the minister said adding that now each one of us have to learn to live with this global pandemic.

Hot water is should be drunk in routine too as it is beneficial for health, Dr Akhtar Malik explained.

He informed that before Eid Ul Fitr, he was running with temperature after returning from Lahore and got himself tested for coronovirus and the result was positive.

" Today, I was tested negative and report of my wife, who also developed coronavirus and had quarantine herself, is expected tomorrow," the minister said and added that masses must adopt SOPs to refrain from the disease.

He thanked Allah Almighty who blessed him with speedy recovery saying that it was quite a different experience to quarantine because one can't see one's family to avoid putting their lives at risk.

COVID-19 is a bad diseases and we can refrain from it by following SOPs issued by govt, Dr Malik stressed.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Wife Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vivo S1 Pro is Now Available at a More Attractive ..

3 minutes ago

Two murdered, 2 injured in firing incidents in Mia ..

1 minute ago

Roadside bomb kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan

1 minute ago

Senegal delays school reopenings after fresh virus ..

6 minutes ago

Wuhan Doctor Whose Face Blackened After COVID-19 T ..

1 minute ago

Estonia Records No COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.