Provincial Minister For Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Chairs Law,order Meeting In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:39 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Wednesday said some elements were using religious card to meet their political agenda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Wednesday said some elements were using religious card to meet their political agenda.

He was presiding over a meeting attended by CM Punjab Special Advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari, MPAs Saleem Labor, Qasim Langah, Tariq Abdullah, Wasif Raan, PHA Chairman Ejaz Janjoa, CPO Zubair Drayshuk, DC Amir Khatack and officers.

He said the government would protect lives and properties as per law and no body would be allowed to damage public property.

On this occasion, DC Amir Khatak briefed the meeting about law and order situation.

