Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry visits BVH to enquire after health of train fire victims

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital to enquire after the health of injured passengers of Tezgam Express fire incident.

He directed hospital administration to take special care of the injured persons.

The doctors called off their strike on minister's request and attended the injured passengers.

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof Dr Javed Iqbal and Medical uperintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman were also present at the occasion.