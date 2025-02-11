- Home
Provincial Minister For Food, Zahir Shah Toru Visits Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Mardan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru on Tuesday visited Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Mardan where he was briefed about matters including provision of funds for Benazir Children Hospital
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toru on Tuesday visited Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Mardan where he was briefed about matters including provision of funds for Benazir Children Hospital.
Dean of BKMC, Professor Dr. Amjad Ali briefed the minister about ongoing development work in the college including land acquisition and finances of children hospital.
He told that work on Benazir Children Hospital in is full swing and patients have been recently shifted to newly established department of pediatrics.
He highlighted the significance of land acquisition for the hospital urging minister to play role for providing funds.
The minister assured support to hospital administration and said that all the health related projects of Mardan would be completed on priority basis.
He said the government has taken various steps for improving healthcare delivery system for people of the province.
