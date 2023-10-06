Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Forests Visits PFI

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 07:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Forests, Asif Rafiq here Friday visited Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) where he was briefed about working of its various sections.

During visit, the minister was informed about working of the institute and its operational matters. Secretary Forests, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Rafiq highlighted the importance of institute in the existing scenario of rapid climate change.

He said that climate change was a challenge that could be tackled by adopting a proper plan and utilizing natural resources like forests.

He appreciated the working of forest institute and said that its ambit and performance would be enhanced in future in context of environmental changes.

