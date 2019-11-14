Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid directs for additional grant to RIC

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid directed to grant additional budget to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid directed to grant additional budget to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

These directives were issued while presiding over a meeting in the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education.

Special Secretary Development Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Development Asif Tufail, Dr Asim from RIC and other officers were also present.

Dr Asim briefed the minister regarding medical facilities being provided to patients and working of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the RIC was providing the best and modern healthcare facilities to patients.