UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister For Health, Taimur Salim Rejects Reports Regarding Establishment Of Qurantine Centre In Hayatabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:43 PM

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim rejects reports regarding establishment of qurantine centre in Hayatabad

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim here Saturday rejected reports regarding establishment of qurantine centre in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim here Saturday rejected reports regarding establishment of qurantine centre in Hayatabad.

In a video message here, the Minister said those elements spreading false news were committing crimes.

He said coronavirus was not differentiating among anyone as the British Minister also suffered from it.

Taimour said Prime Minister Imran Khan has setup coronavirous relief fund and urged people especially philanthropists to donate generously in it.

He urged masses to adopt precautionary measures including social distancing, wash hands regularly and stay at homes imperative to combate coronavirus.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan may lose centre if he makes any atte ..

1 minute ago

Indonesian Volcano Anak Krakatau Erupts Twice, Rum ..

2 minutes ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 1,667 ..

3 minutes ago

PM has clear motive to facilitate poor segment: Ad ..

3 minutes ago

KPK gov't lauds to PM efforts against COVID-19

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.