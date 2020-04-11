Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim rejects reports regarding establishment of qurantine centre in Hayatabad

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim here Saturday rejected reports regarding establishment of qurantine centre in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim here Saturday rejected reports regarding establishment of qurantine centre in Hayatabad.

In a video message here, the Minister said those elements spreading false news were committing crimes.

He said coronavirus was not differentiating among anyone as the British Minister also suffered from it.

Taimour said Prime Minister Imran Khan has setup coronavirous relief fund and urged people especially philanthropists to donate generously in it.

He urged masses to adopt precautionary measures including social distancing, wash hands regularly and stay at homes imperative to combate coronavirus.