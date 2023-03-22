UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister For Higher Education And Law Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser Lauds KMU Progress

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Law Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser lauds KMU progress

Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Law Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser on Wednesday said that Khyber Medical University (KMU) has brought together all the health sectors under one umbrella for medical education and research

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Law Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser on Wednesday said that Khyber Medical University (KMU) has brought together all the health sectors under one umbrella for medical education and research.

She expressed these views while addressing the performance and review meeting of the heads of various departments and institutions and the joint ceremony of distribution of Scottish scholarship as a chief guest at KMU.

On this occasion, Secretary HED Muhammad Daud Khan and Peshawar University Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor KMU Dr. Ziaul Haq, Registrar Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Deans of various faculties, heads and administrative officers were also present.

Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser said that she was extremely happy to know that KMU had made such tremendous vertical growth in a short span of fifteen years.

She said that medicine is a sacred and service-based profession and the students coming into this field a recalled as the cream of society, so guiding them in the right direction and providing them with the best education is our core priority.

She said that medicine is a comprehensive field and its various discipline share a key role in the healthcare system.

She said that doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and paramedics are the main pillars of the health system and together play an efficient role and active team in the service of suffering humanity.

She called KMU performance proud and assured the provincial government will provide all possible support in implementing the future plans of the university.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary HED Muhammad Daud Khan said that all the allied health sciences are the backbone of the health system and their uplifting is the need of the hour.

He said the comprehensive model adopted by KMU for the development of all health sectors is showing encouraging results, adding that KMU should not only make future health-related challenges a part of its vision and planning but should also take practical steps in this regard on a priority basis.

Earlier, Dr. Ziaul Haq, while presenting the performance report of the university, said that KMU has 26 medical and dental colleges of the public and private sector and 200 nursing and allied health sciences affiliated educational institutions, in which a total of about 50,000 students are studying.

He said education and training up to Bachelor, MS, MPhil, and PhD levels are being given in the university in 35 different fields.

He said after ten years of continuous hard work, the university has changed the fifty-year-old MBBS curriculum and introduced a modern modular integrated curriculum through which our students can meet the standards and guidelines of the World Federation of Medical Education and the World Health Organization.

The IHPE Director Dr. Braikhna Jamil, the Coordinator of admission Dr. Jawad Ahmad, the Director of PHRL Dr. Yasir Mehmood Yousafzai and the Director of ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan also presented the performance report of the irrespective departments.

In the end, the chief guest and Secretary of HED also distributed scholarship cheques amongst students from various institutions under the Scottish Scholarship Program.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Education Zohaib Khan Jawad Ahmad Khyber Medical University All From Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

7 minutes ago
 Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount incre ..

Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount increased upto Rs. 8500

38 seconds ago
 Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sust ..

Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sustainable hosting, managed servi ..

22 minutes ago
 US Fed mulls more rate hikes after banking turmoil ..

US Fed mulls more rate hikes after banking turmoil

8 minutes ago
 Banned organizations misleading Balochistan women ..

Banned organizations misleading Balochistan women for anti-state activities: Bab ..

1 minute ago
 Stock markets mixed before crucial Fed rate call

Stock markets mixed before crucial Fed rate call

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.