Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Law Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser lauds KMU progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Law Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser on Wednesday said that Khyber Medical University (KMU) has brought together all the health sectors under one umbrella for medical education and research.

She expressed these views while addressing the performance and review meeting of the heads of various departments and institutions and the joint ceremony of distribution of Scottish scholarship as a chief guest at KMU.

On this occasion, Secretary HED Muhammad Daud Khan and Peshawar University Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor KMU Dr. Ziaul Haq, Registrar Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Deans of various faculties, heads and administrative officers were also present.

Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser said that she was extremely happy to know that KMU had made such tremendous vertical growth in a short span of fifteen years.

She said that medicine is a sacred and service-based profession and the students coming into this field a recalled as the cream of society, so guiding them in the right direction and providing them with the best education is our core priority.

She said that medicine is a comprehensive field and its various discipline share a key role in the healthcare system.

She said that doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and paramedics are the main pillars of the health system and together play an efficient role and active team in the service of suffering humanity.

She called KMU performance proud and assured the provincial government will provide all possible support in implementing the future plans of the university.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary HED Muhammad Daud Khan said that all the allied health sciences are the backbone of the health system and their uplifting is the need of the hour.

He said the comprehensive model adopted by KMU for the development of all health sectors is showing encouraging results, adding that KMU should not only make future health-related challenges a part of its vision and planning but should also take practical steps in this regard on a priority basis.

Earlier, Dr. Ziaul Haq, while presenting the performance report of the university, said that KMU has 26 medical and dental colleges of the public and private sector and 200 nursing and allied health sciences affiliated educational institutions, in which a total of about 50,000 students are studying.

He said education and training up to Bachelor, MS, MPhil, and PhD levels are being given in the university in 35 different fields.

He said after ten years of continuous hard work, the university has changed the fifty-year-old MBBS curriculum and introduced a modern modular integrated curriculum through which our students can meet the standards and guidelines of the World Federation of Medical Education and the World Health Organization.

The IHPE Director Dr. Braikhna Jamil, the Coordinator of admission Dr. Jawad Ahmad, the Director of PHRL Dr. Yasir Mehmood Yousafzai and the Director of ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan also presented the performance report of the irrespective departments.

In the end, the chief guest and Secretary of HED also distributed scholarship cheques amongst students from various institutions under the Scottish Scholarship Program.