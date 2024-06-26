- Home
Provincial Minister For Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi Approves 2024-25 Budget Of ICU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 06:39 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has conditionally approved Rs. 2209 budget of Islamia College University (ICU) for the year 2024-25 and directed to conduct third party audit of 2023-24 budget.
He was chairing a meeting here Wednesday, which was attended among others by the members of the Senate committee of the University and officials of finance and establishment department.
He also directed to furnish third party audit report in six month period.
He said a task force has been constituted following directives of Chief Minister to identify reasons of financial problems being faced by universities. He said that task force would also help devising strategy to solve financial crises in universities.
On this occasion, the minister was also briefed about grant-in-aid received from Higher education Commission Islamabad and matters relating to salaries and pension of staff.
