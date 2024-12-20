Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi Directs Expediting Work On E-Transfer System

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs expediting work on E-Transfer System

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has directed to expedite work on E-Transfer System and said it would ensure transparency in posting and transfers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has directed to expedite work on E-Transfer System and said it would ensure transparency in posting and transfers.

Chairing a performance review meeting of Higher Education Department, he said that transfers would be made after completion of E-Transfer System that was meant to ensure transparency and merit in the whole process.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Higher Education, Kamran Afridi, Special Secretary and concerned officials.

Minister also directed to identify colleges that lack basic amenities and said that efforts would be made to address shortcomings in these institutions. He also directed concerned committee to speed up work on curriculum reviewing.

Expressing satisfaction over performance of higher education department and said that irregularity and corruption would not be tolerated. He urged teachers to further improve performance and work with dedication realizing their responsibilities.

