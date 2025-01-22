- Home
Provincial Minister For Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi Visits GSAE Technical School Gulbahar
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi here Wednesday visited Government Shaheed Ahmad Elahi (GSAE) Technical Higher Secondary School Gulbahar and inspected its various sections
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi here Wednesday visited Government Shaheed Ahmad Elahi (GSAE) Technical Higher Secondary School Gulbahar and inspected its various sections.
He visited class rooms, met with students, inquired about existing facilities and courses being offered to students.
He was also briefed about administrative matters and educational activities in the school.
Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted significance of education to achieve progress urging students to utilize capabilities for their personal growth and uplift.
He termed students priceless asset of the country and stressed upon teachers to make students better citizens of the country.
