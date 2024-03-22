Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Higher Education Visited Colleges In Khyber District

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Provincial Minister for Higher Education visited colleges in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi Friday visited various colleges of Khyber district with the principals of the colleges and gave a detailed briefing about the colleges to the provincial minister.

The Provincial Minister was informed about the difficulties and problems being faced by the colleges of Tehsil Bara and Jamrud. All the colleges will be solarized, the provincial education minister in his address said.

He said more attention will be given to those colleges where there is a lack of facilities and will bring reforms in quality education and education system.

Such programs will be introduced in colleges which have market scope and are market oriented, Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi said.

Young people should not remain unemployed after getting education and for this proper system to be introduced so that to provide employment to the education class, the Provincial Education Minister said.

