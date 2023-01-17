Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu directs to remain alert during snowfall, rain incident

Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu directed the officers of the PDMA department to remain alert on the situation due to possible snowfall and rains to deal with any untoward incident and emergency situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu directed the officers of the PDMA department to remain alert on the situation due to possible snowfall and rains to deal with any untoward incident and emergency situation.

He said that the relevant district administration and rescue agencies should be alerted and heavy loaders should be kept ready in Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, other related areas to tackle with possible emergency situation.

While giving orders to form an emergency plan team, he said that in consultation with the Department of Meteorology, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) steps should be taken by making an emergency plan.

Provincial Minister for PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu directed that the district administration would take all necessary steps in coordination with Rescue 1122 and PDMA for the rescue and relief operation in Ziarat and other areas of the province.

The Home Minister directed to increase the number of relief camps and said that all necessary resources should be used to move people to safe places and medication in affected areas saying that continuous supply of food and fodder for livestock should be ensured in the area.

He said that in view of the possible emergency situation, leave of all the employees of the department have been canceled to deal with the challenges in time in any emergency situation.