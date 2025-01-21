Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin for arranging recreational events across Punjab

Open Menu

January 21, 2025

Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin reviewed the performance, goals and proposed actions of the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) in Multan and Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin reviewed the performance, goals and proposed actions of the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) in Multan and Rawalpindi.

Presided over a meeting here on Tuesday, the minister emphasized the need to organize recreational programs in major cities across Punjab, announcing that PHA Lahore will host a ‘Horse and Cattle Show’ in the provincial capital next month. He also directed officials to collaborate with district administrations to promote cultural heritage and adopt digital systems to enhance urban aesthetics.

Plans include installing multi-colored lights and Quranic verses in prominent parks and along major roads, as well as displaying region-specific images and models to celebrate local culture. All PHAs have been instructed to submit monthly performance reports with photographic evidence of their progress.

The minister reiterated that timely completion of public convenience projects remains a top priority for the Punjab government, as it works to preserve and celebrate the province's rich cultural heritage.

