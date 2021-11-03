Provincial Minister for Housing inaugurates Miyawaki forest in Allama Iqbal Park

Punjab Provincial Minister for Housing Asad Khokhar on Wednesday inaugurated a Miyawaki Forest by planting a sapling at Allama Iqbal Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Minister for Housing Asad Khokhar on Wednesday inaugurated a Miyawaki Forest by planting a sapling at Allama Iqbal Park.

Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Malik Abid, Director General, PHA Rawalpindi, Zaheer Anwar Jappa and other officers also planted saplings along with Provincial Minister.

Talking to media person, he said that the Miyawaki forest technique was being used to enhance greenery in the city areas.

The initiative taken by the government on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was to improve the environment and to create a safe and healthy environment for the future generations, he added.

He informed that nearly 20 such Miyawaki urban forests were grown in Rawalpindi and a number of such projects were also developed in different districts of the province.

20,000 to 25,000 saplings were planted on small piece of land, the minister said adding, local plants were being promoted under Miyawaki urban forest project.

The Minister said, the urban forests also help ensure food availability for the birds.

The Miyawaki urban forest projects were the incumbent government's gift for the citizens and they would be able to live in a clean and healthy environment, adding, past regimes could not launch such projects which were need of the hour due to environmental pollution.

The plantation would not only benefit the Punjab province, rather it would help reduce environmental pollution problem of the whole country.

Earlier, a meeting chaired by the Provincial Minister was held at PHA office in which all the PHA officers were present. The DG, PHA briefed the minister about performance of the PHA.

He informed that the PHA had created Miyawaki forests in the city to make the city green.

The DG said that in the light of the directives of the government of Pakistan and Punjab, all resources were being utilized to make the city clean and green.

The DG said that the authority, working under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood, was striving to make the city more beautiful and providing the best tourism and recreational facilities to the citizens.

The Provincial Minister appreciated the performance of the authority and paid tributes to the efforts of the Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood for making the city clean and green.