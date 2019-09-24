UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister For Human Resources And Development, Ansar Majeed Niazi For Uninterrupted Gas Supply In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:42 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development, Ansar Majeed Niazi for uninterrupted gas supply in city

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development, Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that unannounced Sui gas load shedding will not be tolerated

SARGODGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development, Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that unannounced Sui gas load shedding will not be tolerated.

Taking notice of complaints of citizens regarding the unscheduled 15 hours long load shedding in the city the Minister directed regional Manager Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Omar Hayat to ensure uninterrupted gas supply.

He said that PTI led government's basic agenda was provision of relief to the people in every sector of life.

The minister further directed the regional manager that consumers should be informed if load shedding was necessary due to repair works in any area and in this connection contact numbers of responsible officers must be provided to the residents for getting information.

Briefing the minister, Regional Manager Omar Hayat said that 28 kilometers long gas pipelines needed to be replaced urgently.

He further said that 17000 new gas connections will be given during current year in the city and in this regard demand notices had been released to the applicants.

