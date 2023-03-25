UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister For Information And Culture Amir Mir Contradicts Allegations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir contradicts allegations

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has strongly contradicted the allegations to place barriers so as to stop the people from going to public rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has strongly contradicted the allegations to place barriers so as to stop the people from going to public rally.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the government had not closed all the routes going to the rally site. Keeping in view security of the general public, few routes have been temporarily closed so that passers-by could be frisked over there.

The minister said that it was the foremost duty of the Punjab government to provide complete security to the general public keeping in view present security situation. In lieu of security apprehensions, containers had been placed on some routes.

Amir Mir remarked that the danger of terrorism increases in public gatherings and that was why check posts had been placed on behalf of law enforcement agencies to protect the citizens.

The purpose of these check posts was not to provide discomfort to the masses but to provide them complete security, he said.

He has strongly rejected the allegations being levelled by the PTI leaders in which it was stated that the government placed containers and blocked the routes in order to stop the workers of a political party to participate in the public rally.

Amir Mir clarified that the caretaker government had granted permission to PTI to hold a public rally.

He remarked that there was no obstacle on behalf of the Punjab government to hold the public rally.

