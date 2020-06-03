Provincial Minister for Labor, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai grieves over demise of Jamshed Kakakhel

Provincial Minister for Labor, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has expressed grief over the demise of Mian Jamshed ud-din Kakakhel and said that he would be remembered for his services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai has expressed grief over the demise of Mian Jamshed ud-din Kakakhel and said that he would be remembered for his services.

Praising Mian Jamshed Kakakhel, provincial minister said that he was an excellent man and extraordinary parliamentarian who contributed valuable services to the party.

He condeled with the bereaved family members of Shoukat Ali Yousafzai and prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.