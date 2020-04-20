UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister For Labour And Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Hints At Paying Wages To All Labourers Through Banks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:34 PM

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said a proposal was under consideration to pay minimum wages as announced by the government to all labourers through banks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said a proposal was under consideration to pay minimum wages as announced by the government to all labourers through banks.

In a statement here, the minister said all the registered labourers would be provided dowery, death grants, disability and death pensions as per policy of the government.

The minister urged government departments and public entities to pay wages to all projects employees, daily wagers and labour workforce as per the government decision through banks.

Shaukat Yousafzai said legislation for increasing death compensation payment from Rs3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, which would be paid by the owner to the families of labourers would be made.

The workers of bricklins, coalmines and others would be registered.

The minister said directives were issued to collect data of workers of the industrial units, mines, hotels and commercial plazas, saying he has a complete support of the KP chief minister as he wanted prosperity of labourers in the province.

The KP government would setup facilitation centre at each district for labourers in the province, the minister said.

He said payment of minimum wages as announced by the government for labourers would be ensured.

He said it has been decided to establish complaint cell at Labour Department for resolution of workers problems on priority basis.

Shaukat said measurement of gas, oil and daily use items at CNG stations, petrol pumps and shops would be made transparent.

