PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here Tuesday said the decisions taken by the Federal government against corona would help save people from a catastrophic situation.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and measures on coronavirus pandemic show his commitment as a leader and creating awareness among nation in his televised address are highly appreciable endeavours",he said in a press statement.

The minister said, "Hard times do come on nations, but a good leader is the one who can take his people out of trouble and emerge as a united nation." The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, were collectively fighting against this pandemic.

Highlighting provincial government's initiatives, he said, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan first formed a task force under his leadership, who made timely decisions to immediately ratify the emergency declaration of Rs8 billion so that hospitals can be fully equipped.

Emergency units were set up in all the smaller hospitals and orders were issued to recruit 1300 doctors besides several government and semi-government buildings were quarantined, educational institutions were shut down in the first phase and major shopping malls and regulated the restaurants and finally the partial lockdown decision was made.

However, restaurants and eateries , petrol pumps, groceries, medical stores and all essentials stores are allowed to be open 24/7.

Looking at the ground situation, he said the restaurants and hotels later had to close for a week as cases increased over the past two days. In case of a complete lockdown, food packages are also being given to the laborers.

"Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has proved to be the best leader in this difficult phase and encouraged the people of the province, in the presence of all the dangers and concerns he visited DI Khan and other Quarantine Centers and Hospitals to review the arrangements and facilities to prevent corona.

" He said Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and provincial health minister Taimur Jhagra and their health team performed brilliantly under the leadership of the Chief Minister and on every occasion met the expectations of the Chief Minister.

Shaukat Yousafzai said this dedicated team has proved to be a good addition to all the doctors and para-medical staff who are trying to save the people from corona.

"These heroes of the nation are fighting against corona, having to risk their lives to minimize the damage. We are proud of them. Pak Army stands side by side with the nation in every difficulty. Pak Army doctors and paramedics are also present to deal with the coronavirus. The nation offers its army a salute." He said the use of vitamin C may increase immunity against corona even though no drug or vaccine has been marketed to date, so doctors around the world agree that taking precautionary measures can control Corona virus.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's biggest challenge lies with Afghanistan and China's borders. The Silk Road starts from Mansehra and goes to Khunjerab. Thousands of people from other provinces also come here in buses, coaches and railways." The Minister said apart from those coming from foreign flights, five-time prayers inside mosques and especially Friday prayer is a potential risk in outbreak of the virus.

The minister said fortunately, 60% of the population of Pakistan is youth but the most dangerous aspect is that it spreads over a short period of time and can spread to hundreds of people from just one infected person.

He said it is also a factor that the newborn baby does not have these diseases from the mother. Even if breastfeeding, the disease is not transmitted from mother to child, as the child cannot protect himself, so he may be exposed to the environment.

Regarding precautions, the Minister urged people to wash hands continuously every hour for 20 seconds with soap and regular use of sanitizers is mandatory.