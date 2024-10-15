Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain reviews process of animals distribution among widows, divorced women

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain chaired a meeting at Veterinary Research Institute Lahore in which timeline and progress of the distribution of animals among widows and divorced women of South Punjab as well as the Livestock Card schemes of CM Punjab were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain chaired a meeting at Veterinary Research Institute Lahore in which timeline and progress of the distribution of animals among widows and divorced women of South Punjab as well as the Livestock Card schemes of CM Punjab were reviewed.

Livestock Secretary Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel participated in the meeting.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani while addressing the meeting said that according to the directive of chief minister of Punjab, the government was active for the welfare of rural women under which distribution of animals among widows & divorced women of South Punjab and Livestock Card schemes had been introduced for the welfare of cattle farmers, which are being implemented. He said that the timeline of both projects should be ensured. In this regard, he directed to speed up the publicity campaign through print, electronic and social media.

The minister maintained that the Punjab government had initiated livestock assets project to empower rural women and make them stand on their own feet. Two billion rupees had been allocated for the scheme under which, 11 thousand cows would be distributed among rural women. He endorsed that in the programme of transfer of livestock assets to rural women, it should be kept in mind that for those women who cannot send their ID card to 9211 through SMS for applying, could apply by coming to the Union Council office nearest veterinary center.

The minister was told during the briefing by the Urban Unit that three officials had been assigned for the physical verification of women in each district, so that the work of verification of eligible women could be completed as soon as possible.

Kirmani further highlighted that Livestock Card was a revolutionary project, which would be given on "first come first served" basis. Through the scheme, for the first time in history, 4.5 billion rupees would be provided to 80,000 cattle farmers without interest. The limit of the credit amount was 135,000 to 270,000 rupees. In addition, the condition of 5 to 10 loans was mandatory. Farmers will not get this money in the form of cash, but they could only buy Vanda, Silage and Mineral Mixture from it. The aim of the scheme was to prepare four lakh animals through fattening, which would increase meat production and exports, he added.

DG Livestock (Extension) Dr Muhammad Ashraf told the provincial minister in a briefing that the number of merchants for livestock card had so far reached 936, while the identification of about 27 thousand potential livestock farmers and more than two lakhs animals had been completed.

Additional Secretary Livestock Dr. Usman Tahir, Director General (Research) Dr. Sajjad Hussain, DG (Production) Dr. Muhammad Yusuf, representatives of Urban Unit ,PITB and Punjab Social Protection Authority also participated in the meeting.