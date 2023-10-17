Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad visits Civil Veterinary Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited the Civil Veterinary Hospital here on Tuesday.

Divisional Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali was also present on the occasion.

He inspected pet case centers, different sections of the hospitals and newly constructed hospital building.

He also talked to people and expressed satisfaction.

The minister was briefed about the lab, diagnosis of different pet diseases and other facilities.