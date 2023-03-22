Provincial Minister for Local Government, Ibrahim Hasan Murad chairs meeting, reviews development projects

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Ibrahim Hasan Murad here on Wednesday presided over a high-level meeting and reviewed development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Ibrahim Hasan Murad here on Wednesday presided over a high-level meeting and reviewed development projects.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, Director Local Government, Ayesha Ghazanfar, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, Managing Director, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Chief Officer, Municipal Corporation Amjad Chaudhry and others officers concerned attended the meeting.

The minister said that handwork and good intentions could improve governance, adding, the government wanted to take measures in a short time that would have a long-lasting effect.

"Our vision is to benefit the public by improving service delivery," he said adding, 80 percent problems of the people could be resolved by just improving governance.

The Minister said that there were 73 schemes of local government and community development in Rawalpindi with a progress of 80 per cent.

New schemes should be scrutinized and ranked according to their importance, he added.

The minister was informed that 7115 birth, 3835 death, 4876 marriage and 807 divorce certificates had been issued across the division.

There are a total of 360 Union Councils and 2450 villages in Rawalpindi Division.

The Minister was further informed that in Rawalpindi, a project to renovate Pirwadhai General Bus Stand was launched and all illegal bus stands in the Pirwadhai area were being removed.

As many as 1365 vehicles are allowed in Pirwadhai Bus Stand on a daily basis while 800 vehicles on average depart daily.

On the occasion, the Commissioner directed the authorities to ensure the implementation of a 10% annual increase in rents.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad also participated in the ongoing plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the Commissioner office.