Provincial Minister For Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique Inaugurates "Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2024"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique inaugurates "Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2024"

Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique handed over excavator and dumper to the local authorities of MC Daska on behalf of the Punjab government and formally inaugurated the Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2024 by planting saplings at the Municipal Stadium lawn

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique handed over excavator and dumper to the local authorities of MC Daska on behalf of the Punjab government and formally inaugurated the Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2024 by planting saplings at the Municipal Stadium lawn.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Anwar Ali Kanju and Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Committee Daska Ulfat Shahzad were also present on the occasion.

Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that completion of development projects initiated in Daska will resolve long-standing problems of Daska city and improve the quality of municipal services, adding that the quality of life of the citizens will also be improved.

The Minister said that along with the construction of sewerage and roads in Daska city, work is going on simultaneously on the project of park, playground, solid waste management and street lights.

He said that quality is being ensured in all development projects and these projects will be completed within the stipulated timeline in public interest.

He said that the dutiful officers will be encouraged while the officers and staff that will show negligence will also be held accountable.

Zeeshan Rafique said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, work is being done to implement a uniform sanitation system in the districts across the province without discrimination between rural and urban divisions.

