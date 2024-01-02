Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Mines And Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad Reviews PUNJMIN Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad, during a meeting held here on Tuesday, reviewed the performance of Punjab Minerals Development Corporation (PUNJMIN) and advocated its digital transformation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad, during a meeting held here on Tuesday, reviewed the performance of Punjab Minerals Development Corporation (PUNJMIN) and advocated its digital transformation.

PUNJMIN Managing Director presented updates on salt projects, coal projects, and the Mianwali project, emphasizing progress through a detailed presentation.

During the briefing, it was revealed that PUNJMIN is set to digitize its operations, adopting Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). However, the initiative requires skilled professionals in IT, mining engineering, and accounting. A request for relaxation in new recruitment has been sent to the Chief Minister's office.

The minister highlighted the importance of digitalization for enhancing the corporation's efficiency, citing its profitability due to effective government strategies. He noted the positive impact of increased industrial salt prices on government revenue. Stressing the need for continued improvement, the minister instructed PUNJMIN to implement e-bidding and e-auction systems to curb corruption.

Furthermore, the minister urged transparency in all affairs to facilitate strategic expansion of the mines sector.

The meeting also included a presentation on a ten-year revenue comparison, reinforcing the commitment to elevating PUNJMIN's performance.

