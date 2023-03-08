Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Gian Chand Essarani visited the residence of slain Dr Dharam Dev Raathi and offered condolences to the bereaved family here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Gian Chand Essarani visited the residence of slain Dr Dharam Dev Raathi and offered condolences to the bereaved family here on Wednesday.

The younger brother of slain Dr Dharam Dev, Dr Om Parkash Raathi and others were present on the occasion.

The Sindh Minister said that special directives were given by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to ensure justice for the slain doctor's family.

Essarani said that Pakistan People's Party and Sindh Government were deeply grieved by the incident.

He said that the life of a great doctor and human being was snatched brutally.

He assured that Government would provide a legal team to the deceased family so that culprit could be punished accordingly.