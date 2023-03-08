UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister For Minorities Affairs Gian Chand Essarani Visits Slain Doctor's Residence To Offer Condolence

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Gian Chand Essarani visits slain doctor's residence to offer condolence

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Gian Chand Essarani visited the residence of slain Dr Dharam Dev Raathi and offered condolences to the bereaved family here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Gian Chand Essarani visited the residence of slain Dr Dharam Dev Raathi and offered condolences to the bereaved family here on Wednesday.

The younger brother of slain Dr Dharam Dev, Dr Om Parkash Raathi and others were present on the occasion.

The Sindh Minister said that special directives were given by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to ensure justice for the slain doctor's family.

Essarani said that Pakistan People's Party and Sindh Government were deeply grieved by the incident.

He said that the life of a great doctor and human being was snatched brutally.

He assured that Government would provide a legal team to the deceased family so that culprit could be punished accordingly.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Doctor Family Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

6 minutes ago
 Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

14 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

14 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

15 minutes ago
 US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44 ..

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce De ..

12 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.