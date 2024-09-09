- Home
Provincial Minister For Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Visits Narowal To Meet Christian Community
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 11:19 PM
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora paid a visit to Budha Dhola Narowal on the special invitation of the Christian community
On arrival, the Christian community warmly welcomed the minister and engaged in a detailed discussion regarding the area's issues and needs.
During his address, Ramesh Arora emphasised the significant role of all minority communities in Pakistan's development and prosperity. He said that the aim is to ensure equal rights for all religions and communities. The Punjab government is taking serious steps to address the issues faced by minorities, he added and said, "We will ensure that they receive all basic facilities. The provision of essential services in Narowal will be ensured and the problems will be resolved soon.
He further expressed that the love and respect from the Christian community are a source of pride for him. "We must all work together as one nation for the progress of the country and spreading the message of brotherhood and peace is our shared responsibility," he said.
Local residents highlighted their concerns, including issues related to drinking water, education and healthcare.
The minister directed the relevant authorities to address these problems immediately and assured that their concerns would be resolved on a priority basis.
District Coordinator, PP Coordinator, General Secretary of the Muslim League (N), and other relevant officials were present.
