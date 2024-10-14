- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora welcomes participants of SCO conferen ..
Provincial Minister For Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora Welcomes Participants Of SCO Conference
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora warmly welcomed the participants arriving in Pakistan for the 23rd Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora warmly welcomed the participants arriving in Pakistan for the 23rd Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
He said that the arrival of heads of state in Pakistan was undoubtedly a positive development, and the SCO summit would open new avenues for mutual cooperation.
He emphasised that hosting the SCO Summit was a matter of great honor for the entire nation and that through mutual cooperation, goals related to poverty alleviation and economic development would be achieved.
Ramesh further remarked that the SCO Summit would prove to be a game changer for Pakistan, highlighting the country’s positive aspects on the global stage.
Recent Stories
'Shanghai conference to be an economic booster'
Malteser Int'l delegation visits Khairpur Rehabilitation Project
Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends judicial remand of 11 co-accused
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang
SCO summit to prove a milestone in region future: Sindh Governor
Chinese investment to boost sanitary ware manufacturing in Punjab
DC Mansehra reviews departments monthly performance
SCO summit to prove as game changer for Pakistan’s economic stability: Farmers ..
'CM livestock card will be launched soon'
SCO summit in Pakistan a big diplomatic milestone: PBF
Home Department issues transfer orders
French government wants new immigration law in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Malteser Int'l delegation visits Khairpur Rehabilitation Project9 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends judicial remand of 11 co-accused9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang10 minutes ago
-
SCO summit to prove a milestone in region future: Sindh Governor10 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra reviews departments monthly performance11 minutes ago
-
SCO summit to prove as game changer for Pakistan’s economic stability: Farmers' leaders11 minutes ago
-
'CM livestock card will be launched soon'11 minutes ago
-
Home Department issues transfer orders11 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 14 meters, removes five Illegal extensions11 minutes ago
-
Himmat card revolutionary step in Punjab's history: ADCG6 minutes ago
-
Daewoo to transfer buses to TransPeshawar after contract expiry11 minutes ago
-
Repair of Sheikhupura Road sewerage line starts11 minutes ago