Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora Welcomes Participants Of SCO Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora welcomes participants of SCO conference

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora warmly welcomed the participants arriving in Pakistan for the 23rd Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora warmly welcomed the participants arriving in Pakistan for the 23rd Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

He said that the arrival of heads of state in Pakistan was undoubtedly a positive development, and the SCO summit would open new avenues for mutual cooperation.

He emphasised that hosting the SCO Summit was a matter of great honor for the entire nation and that through mutual cooperation, goals related to poverty alleviation and economic development would be achieved.

Ramesh further remarked that the SCO Summit would prove to be a game changer for Pakistan, highlighting the country’s positive aspects on the global stage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

'Shanghai conference to be an economic booster'

'Shanghai conference to be an economic booster'

6 minutes ago
 Malteser Int'l delegation visits Khairpur Rehabili ..

Malteser Int'l delegation visits Khairpur Rehabilitation Project

9 minutes ago
 Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends judicial remand ..

Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends judicial remand of 11 co-accused

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets C ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang

10 minutes ago
 SCO summit to prove a milestone in region future: ..

SCO summit to prove a milestone in region future: Sindh Governor

10 minutes ago
 Chinese investment to boost sanitary ware manufact ..

Chinese investment to boost sanitary ware manufacturing in Punjab

11 minutes ago
DC Mansehra reviews departments monthly performanc ..

DC Mansehra reviews departments monthly performance

11 minutes ago

SCO summit to prove as game changer for Pakistan’s economic stability: Farmers ..

11 minutes ago
 'CM livestock card will be launched soon'

'CM livestock card will be launched soon'

11 minutes ago
 SCO summit in Pakistan a big diplomatic milestone: ..

SCO summit in Pakistan a big diplomatic milestone: PBF

11 minutes ago
 Home Department issues transfer orders

Home Department issues transfer orders

11 minutes ago
 French government wants new immigration law in 202 ..

French government wants new immigration law in 2025

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan