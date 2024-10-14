Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora welcomes participants of SCO conference

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Aroora warmly welcomed the participants arriving in Pakistan for the 23rd Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

He said that the arrival of heads of state in Pakistan was undoubtedly a positive development, and the SCO summit would open new avenues for mutual cooperation.

He emphasised that hosting the SCO Summit was a matter of great honor for the entire nation and that through mutual cooperation, goals related to poverty alleviation and economic development would be achieved.

Ramesh further remarked that the SCO Summit would prove to be a game changer for Pakistan, highlighting the country’s positive aspects on the global stage.