Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora meets family of assault victim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora met the parents of a 6-year-old girl in Faisal Town on Thursday night, who fell victim to an assault the other day.

He assured them of complete protection and justice.

SP Model Town Akhlaqullah Tarar informed the minister that the main accused, who had attempted to assault the minor girl sexually, had been arrested. He said further legal action would be taken after the medical report was received by the police.

A case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s parents. The minor girl was a student at a private school located in Faisal Town B Block, where a sweeper attempted to assault her.

The minister directed SHO Faisal Town to collect information about employees in all schools in the area to avoid any such incident in future.