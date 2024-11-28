Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Discusses Issues Faced By Religious Minorities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora discusses issues faced by religious minorities

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a consultative meeting with religious minority members of the Punjab Assembly at his camp office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a consultative meeting with religious minority members of the Punjab Assembly at his camp office.

The meeting focused on addressing the issues faced by religious minority communities in the province and discussed possible solutions.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Ejaz Alam Augustine, Emmanuel Athar, Baba Felbous Christopher, Shakeela Arthur, Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Asher, Secretary of Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ali Bahadur Qazi, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the minister praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and mentioned that on December 20, the “Minority Cards” will be issued across Punjab. These cards will help ensure the resolution of issues faced by religious minorities and will serve as another gift for the minority communities.

Earlier, a proposal was made to allocate a 5% quota for religious minorities in the Laptop Scheme, and steps are being taken to implement the 2pc quota in higher educational institutions for religious minorities at all costs.

The meeting also emphasized that an additional secretary-level focal person will be appointed by the Department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs to monitor the implementation of initiatives across various departments, ensuring timely completion of all relevant measures.

This decision was made after noting that no definitive report on the implementation of such measures had been submitted in the past.

MPA Ejaz Alam Augustine pointed out that religious minorities have not been given equal opportunities in employment in the past and suggested that reports should be collected from every district to check if any religious minority lands or properties are facing encroachments.

Arora informed the meeting that the "Minority Cards" will be distributed through an app, with support from the Bank of Punjab. Additionally, the CM Punjab has included Easter, Baisakhi, and Diwali under the Christmas grant scheme to ensure religious minorities can celebrate their festivals in a more inclusive manner.

The minister instructed the secretary of Human Rights to ensure that Law and Order meetings will be held every quarterly , with follow-up on all decisions to ensure timely resolution of issues.

The participants of the meeting agreed to work closely with the Punjab Government to take all necessary steps to resolve the issues faced by religious minority communities in the province, ensuring that their difficulties are addressed effectively.

Related Topics

Resolution Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Law And Order Christmas Provincial Assembly December Bank Of Punjab All From Punjab Assembly Employment

Recent Stories

PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan ..

PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan also

3 minutes ago
 Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agricultu ..

Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agriculture Mall

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in ..

Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in South Africa

2 minutes ago
 5th international conference on advances in materi ..

5th international conference on advances in material sciences concludes

2 minutes ago
 100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed

100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed

2 minutes ago
 10 factory workers injured

10 factory workers injured

2 minutes ago
Funds provided to 7 UAF students to launch Startup ..

Funds provided to 7 UAF students to launch Startup Company

2 minutes ago
 Drug-trafficker awarded 9 year RI

Drug-trafficker awarded 9 year RI

20 minutes ago
 Health minister lauds philanthropists for contribu ..

Health minister lauds philanthropists for contributing to alleviate human suffer ..

20 minutes ago
 No direct firing and no fatality during LEAs opera ..

No direct firing and no fatality during LEAs operation against PTI mob: Federal ..

20 minutes ago
 245,769 Children to Receive Polio Drops in Upcomin ..

245,769 Children to Receive Polio Drops in Upcoming Campaign in Jamshoro

20 minutes ago
 15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan