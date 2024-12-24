Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora , US Envoy attend Christmas event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora hosted a magnificent Christmas event which was organised by the Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Tuesday.

The event was graced by the presence of Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, US Consulate General Kristen Hawkins, Deputy Political and Economic Chief Nakul Lakhimpal, former minister Ijaz Alam Augustine, consultant Syed Sajjad Haider Imran, Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka Yaseen Joiya, Bishop Dominic Javed, Council Chairman, Bishop Majid Naz, General Supreme Council, Colonel McDonald of Salvation Army, Bishop Nadeem Kamran, Pastor Salik John, and several other distinguished guests.

US Consul General Kristen Hawkins extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

Ramesh Arora in his address said that the chief minister Punjab, in her first speech, referred to religious minorities as the "crown" of the province.

He emphasised the elimination of feelings of deprivation among religious minorities and highlighted the numerous exemplary steps taken over the past eight months. "We are providing Christmas grants to 10,000 Christian families. In January, we will issue Minority Cards and will distribute grants to 50,000 deserving families," he added.

The Human Rights Department Task Force was playing an active role in supporting religious minorities, added minister. The event showcased the government’s ongoing efforts to foster interfaith unity and inclusivity within the province of Punjab.

At the end of the event minister distributed financial aid cheques among 10 Christian families while Bishop Dominic Javed offered special prayer for the prosperity and development of Pakistan.

