Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews preparations for Baisakhi festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a meeting regarding arrangements for the Baisakhi Festival in the Punjab Home Department on Tuesday.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed the arrangements for the Baisakhi Festival and officers from various relevant departments presented their reports.

Additional Secretary of Shrines, Saifullah Khokhar, during the briefing, said that the Baisakhi Festival will run from April 10 to April 19, with 20,000 local pilgrims and 7,000 pilgrims from India and other parts of the world expected to participate. A Kabaddi match, along with religious ceremonies, will also be held in Kartarpur on April 16.

Provincial Minister Ramesh Arora, in his address to the meeting, said that the Punjab chief minister had emphasised last year the opening of routes for the pilgrims and the arrival of 7,000 pilgrims this year is an important part of that effort. He said, " We must all work together as a team to ensure special arrangements for the safety and comfortable stay of the pilgrims." The minister directed Lesco officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festival and instructed the secretary, Evacuee Trust Property Board to arrange air-conditioned markets for the pilgrims.

Arora also urged the relevant administration to set up senior citizen counters, additional bathrooms, and heavy-duty generators and directed FIA officials to arrange additional counters for the convenience of the pilgrims.

He also directed the selection of standard currency exchange dealers and the setup of counters by the Bank of Punjab to facilitate the pilgrims. The minister stressed the importance of coordination and instructed the Minorities Affairs Department to designate a focal person and directed the DC Attock to ensure better residential arrangements for the pilgrims. He highlighted that tourism in Punjab has increased by 72% in a year, and the CM Punjab has made history by participating in all religious minority festivals. It is hoped that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will attend the Baisakhi Festival. The provincial minister also instructed all departments and agencies to ensure transport fitness certificates, ample langar arrangements, medical facilities, and ambulance services so that pilgrims do not face any difficulties.

Punjab Secretary of Home, Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, instructed the relevant administration to make extensive arrangements for the future in Hassan Abdal and Nankana Sahib and to prepare a master plan in this regard. He said that this time, a large number of Sikh pilgrims are coming to Pakistan, and making better arrangements for pilgrims from around the world is crucial for the honor of Pakistan. The meeting was attended by the secretary ETPB, additional secretary Shrines, secretary Human Rights, Pakistan Rangers, police and law enforcement agencies. DCs and DPOs from various districts participated via video link.