Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora says measures under way to protect religious minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), along with the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), is taking all measures to protect and renovate worship places of minorities, provide them with rights, and solve their problems.

He was speaking at a meeting of members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Perbandhak Committee at the ETPB office here on Friday. He said that interfaith harmony and equality was need of the hour.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, Deputy Pradhan Sardar Mahesh Singh, Secretary General Satwant Kaur, Member Sardar Mampal Singh, Deputy Secretary Abdullah Awais, ASO Asim Chaudhry, along with granthis of gurdwaras, caretakers and other staff.

All participants updated the meeting about the renovation work, management and other problems, being faced at gurudwaras. The PSGPC Pradhan promised solving all those problems at the earliest. Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar said that the Shrines Branch was taking all possible measures for security of places of worship to provide equal rights to the minorities.