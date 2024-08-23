- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora says measures under way to prot ..
Provincial Minister For Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Says Measures Under Way To Protect Religious Minorities
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), along with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is taking all measures to protect and renovate worship places of minorities, provide them with rights, and solve their problems
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), along with the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), is taking all measures to protect and renovate worship places of minorities, provide them with rights, and solve their problems.
He was speaking at a meeting of members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Perbandhak Committee at the ETPB office here on Friday. He said that interfaith harmony and equality was need of the hour.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, Deputy Pradhan Sardar Mahesh Singh, Secretary General Satwant Kaur, Member Sardar Mampal Singh, Deputy Secretary Abdullah Awais, ASO Asim Chaudhry, along with granthis of gurdwaras, caretakers and other staff.
All participants updated the meeting about the renovation work, management and other problems, being faced at gurudwaras. The PSGPC Pradhan promised solving all those problems at the earliest. Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar said that the Shrines Branch was taking all possible measures for security of places of worship to provide equal rights to the minorities.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..2 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident3 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam3 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB3 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority4 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM4 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister4 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case4 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner4 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui4 hours ago