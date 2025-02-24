Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora For Minorities Holds Productive Meeting With French Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora met with French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey at his camp office here on Monday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and France, with a special emphasis on cooperation related to religious minorities, education, and cultural exchange.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the key areas of collaboration, including the protection and welfare of religious minorities in Punjab, and how France could play a pivotal role in supporting these initiatives.

Minister Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted the government's commitment to promoting religious tolerance, peace, and harmony within the province, and expressed gratitude for the continuous support of international partners like France. He informed the French Ambassador about the provincial government's ongoing efforts to issue Minority Identity Cards to ensure the protection of religious minorities' rights in Punjab.

The minister outlined various initiatives to support religious minorities, including financial assistance, healthcare, and community development programs aimed at improving the quality of life for religious minorities in the province.

Minister Arora also shared details of the scholarship programs available for minority students in Punjab, aimed at enhancing educational opportunities.

He emphasized the provincial government's commitment to providing financial assistance and support to minority students in higher education institutions. Both sides discussed the potential for developing religious tourism in Punjab, particularly for Sikh and Christian communities. Minister Arora stressed the importance of promoting religious tourism as a means of cultural exchange, economic growth, and fostering mutual respect between different communities. He assured that the provincial government would continue to work diligently to uplift the lives of minorities in Punjab and collaborate with international allies to achieve these goals.

Nicolas Galey praised the provincial government’s efforts in promoting welfare initiatives for religious minorities. He reiterated France’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in achieving stability and development through shared partnerships and cooperation. The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to increase exchanges in various sectors, including education, tourism, and cultural heritage. The Ambassador expressed France’s readiness to partner with Pakistan, especially in the areas of climate action and the protection of minority rights.

At the end of the meeting, provincial minister Ramesh Singh gave away a shield to the French ambassador.

