Provincial Minister For Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora Reviews Issues Related To Minority Cards

December 06, 2024

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora reviews issues related to minority cards

The Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, presided over an important meeting at his camp office regarding the issuance of minority cards for the minority community

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary for Minorities, Ayesha Yaseen, representatives from Punjab Bank, IT department, and other relevant departments while the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts participated in the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, Ramesh Singh Arora stated that Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, is keen on ensuring that the entire process of issuing minority cards is made easy and transparent, not any misunderstanding or corruption will be tolerated in the distribution of these cards. He further mentioned that the cards are expected to be launched by the Chief Minister of Punjab on December 20, and it will be ensured that these cards reach only the deserving individuals.

The Provincial Minister also emphasized that women should be included in the lists on an equal footing, as the Chief Minister of Punjab is consistently working on empowering women. He instructed the concerned authorities to ensure complete transparency throughout the process.

Secretary of Human Rights, Raye Ali Bahadur, briefed the meeting and informed that the Cabinet has approved the distribution of minority cards.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to designate focal persons for this purpose and ensure the supervision of all stages of the process.

A representative from Bank of Punjab provided details about the app and the process for acquiring the cards, and shared information about the design of the cards. The IT representative explained how applicants will share their data and how the entire process has been simplified.

The Provincial Minister issued instructions to designate Admin Officer, Mian Umar Hayat, from the Department of Human Rights as the focal person. He further directed that the verified lists be sent to Bank of Punjab. Additionally, he ordered that focal persons be provided with complete training from the IT department to ensure smooth and effective implementation of the process.

Representatives from Punjab Bank, IT department, Human Rights Department, and other agencies provided their experiences and suggestions to improve the issuance process of minority cards. At the end of the meeting, the Provincial Minister directed all departments to fully cooperate to ensure the timely completion of the project and the swift distribution of minority cards to deserving individuals. Furthermore, a letter from the department will be sent to all DCs today.

