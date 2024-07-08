- Home
Provincial Minister For Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Attends Prayer Ceremony At FGH Church
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 10:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the FGH Church, Narowal upon the special invitation of Pastor Boyes Awais to participate in a prayer ceremony.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, the minister said that for the first time in history, the Punjab government had established a special fund for the Christian community and also increased the grant for scholarships for Christian students.
He said that a special quota was being provided to Christian youth in higher education, although there were vacant positions in various departments for the community.
He emphasised that the Punjab government was ensuring special measures for minorities and had allocated a historic budget for them in Punjab.
The provincial minister clarified that various schemes for the expansion and repair of churches were underway, along with several development schemes for the Christian community, adding that numerous schemes were being initiated in Narowal, including the construction of a modern colony comprising Chohan Colony, Zakariya Colony, Isa Nagri, and Habib Town. Significant funds had been allocated for these schemes, and a village in Moonwali, Narowal, was being developed as a model village, he added and said special funds had also been allocated for churches and Christian cemeteries.
A large number of the Christian community was also present on the occasion.
