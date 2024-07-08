Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Attends Prayer Ceremony At FGH Church

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attends prayer ceremony at FGH Church

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the FGH Church, Narowal upon the special invitation of Pastor Boyes Awais to participate in a prayer ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the FGH Church, Narowal upon the special invitation of Pastor Boyes Awais to participate in a prayer ceremony.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the minister said that for the first time in history, the Punjab government had established a special fund for the Christian community and also increased the grant for scholarships for Christian students.

He said that a special quota was being provided to Christian youth in higher education, although there were vacant positions in various departments for the community.

He emphasised that the Punjab government was ensuring special measures for minorities and had allocated a historic budget for them in Punjab.

The provincial minister clarified that various schemes for the expansion and repair of churches were underway, along with several development schemes for the Christian community, adding that numerous schemes were being initiated in Narowal, including the construction of a modern colony comprising Chohan Colony, Zakariya Colony, Isa Nagri, and Habib Town. Significant funds had been allocated for these schemes, and a village in Moonwali, Narowal, was being developed as a model village, he added and said special funds had also been allocated for churches and Christian cemeteries.

A large number of the Christian community was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Budget Narowal Prayer Church Christian

Recent Stories

European stocks drop after French election

European stocks drop after French election

1 minute ago
 Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, ..

Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds

1 minute ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal ..

Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

3 minutes ago
 7 sui gas connections disconnected

7 sui gas connections disconnected

3 minutes ago
 Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates ..

Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies

5 minutes ago
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare ..

Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha

5 minutes ago
 Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp ..

Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor

5 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

5 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on ..

AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on his 8th Martyrdom anniversary

57 seconds ago
 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted o ..

28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan